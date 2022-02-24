5 ways AEW could book Buddy Matthews after his surprise debut on Dynamite

The House of Black introduced Buddy Matthews as their latest member on AEW Dynamite. The former WWE star made a surprise debut following the clash between The Kings of the Black Throne and Death Triangle's Penta and PAC.

Brody King & Malakai Black might've lost the match, but the duo continued their assault on the winners. Suddenly, the light in the arena went dark, and out of the darkness appeared the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. While Matthews teased coming to the aid of the Death Triangle pair, he'd soon reveal his true allegiance when he attacked the fallen victors, cementing his loyalty to The House of Black.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that Buddy Matthews is the company's latest big signing. Now that Matthews is #AllElite, here are five ways AEW can book Buddy Matthews after his surprise debut on Dynamite.

#5. The third member of the AEW stable House of Black

Before his Dynamite debut, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio that he heard talk of Matthews as the "third guy" in The House of Black. This has now been officially confirmed. King & Black teased a new member to their group in a pretaped segment on last week's episode.

Released by WWE in June 2021, Matthews has technically been a free agent since his 90-day non-compete clause expired that September. Now that he has finally signed with AEW, The House of Black appears primed to dominate the tag team division.

