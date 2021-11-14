5 feuds Bray Wyatt could have in AEW 

Is Bray Wyatt going to AEW? Fans have been asking this question since Wyatt was shockingly released from his WWE contract. It's still unclear what Bray Wyatt's plans are. Going by his Twitter profile, it's shrouded in mystery like his character.

Wyatt has been notorious for leaving 'bread crumbs' in tweets. Fans have eaten it up and speculated for months. You would think we were talking about The Riddler, but that valley of fandom is reserved for another time.

Windham @Windham6 What do we do now?



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍



There's no clear indication that Bray Wyatt has even signed with AEW. Recent reports suggest that he might want to focus on a Hollywood project instead of another pro wrestling promotion.

Tony Khan has mentioned that he has only met Wyatt in passing and has not really spoken to him. But let's assume that Khan is just plain lying in anticipation of a surprise debut. While it's true that Wyatt didn't show up at Full Gear as some fans hoped, it's fair to think that he may eventually arrive in AEW.

If he does, here are five feuds Wyatt could have:

#5 Bray Wyatt vs. Malakai Black

Bray Wyatt portrayed a dark, almost fiendish, character at the end of his WWE run. Malakai Black is bringing all that, and more, to AEW. For the most part, AEW has characters based on reality rather than fantasy.

The Dark Order was initially an attempt at that, but they morphed into something entirely too wholesome to be mystical. Wyatt's success in WWE was embracing the weird and creepy, and it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that he would engage in a feud with Black.

In a sense, having both these wrestlers go at it would introduce AEW audiences to the paranormal. Most wrestlers in AEW have characters grounded in actuality, while fantastical characters are not necessarily the norm. This feud would normalize those character types to be embraced in the future.

