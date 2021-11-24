5 Ways Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's absence can affect AEW

AEW suffered two massive blows this month as Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega took an indefinite hiatus, citing different reasons.

While Mox decided to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program to deal with his addiction issues, The Cleaner needed the sabbatical to undergo multiple surgeries. The latter has various health concerns like vertigo, abdominal hernia, and issues with his shoulder and knees.

Although AEW has bolstered its roster by signing well-known names from the industry, having two former World Champions missing from weekly programming could affect the proceedings.

Given the gravity of both men's situations, it is safe to assume that Mox and Omega may not be returning to television anytime soon, at least not until next year. The AEW fanbase and even management will miss their presence badly.

That said, let's quickly dive into five ways Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega's absence will affect the company moving forward.

#5 AEW could feel the need for more main event stars

One of the notable concerns following Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's leave of absence would be the lack of main event stars. Since AEW's inception, Mox and Omega have carried the men's division on their backs, headlining every show or pay-per-view during their championship run.

Even though The Cleaner was supposed to lose his championship, AEW was steadily working to bring Moxley into the main event scene again. He could have even become the #1 contender for the title if he hadn't taken the hiatus. Dave Meltzer even reported that the company was planning to bring a significant change to Mox's character. So it feels like a missed opportunity.

Though the company has top-notch names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, none of these men except Bryan are seriously pushed towards the main event scene as of now.

While Cole is stuck in trio matches now and then, Punk hasn't fully utilized according to his star power potential. Hence, AEW needs to find more event stars to combat the void created by the absence of Moxley and Omega.

