3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Debut plans for Bray Wyatt scrapped, Kenny Omega's return date revealed, and more

With Full Gear pay-per-view now in the history books, the fallout has got wrestling fans talking about the swirling rumors on the internet. As the free-agent list continues to expand every then and now, a top-notch name from NJPW could wrestle at Tony Khan's promotion.

We came across multiple reports this week suggesting a return date for Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt's next potential move remains a widely discussed topic as well.

That said, let's dive into detail about these rumor stories and whether they should turn true or not.

#5 Hope is true: AEW had plans to bring in Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's next wrestling destination has become one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling today. He recently completed his 90-day non-compete clause and has now officially become a free agent.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that plans were in place for Wyatt to show up on AEW programming at one point. But those plans were nixed for reasons still unknown yet.

Although the reported ideas falling apart isn't good news, we hope this rumor is true. Given that Tony Khan has often denied having any talks with the former Universal Champion in multiple interviews, the above report suggests otherwise.

If there was internal talk about signing Bray Wyatt, it could be possible that AEW's higher-ups might have reached out to him. Despite the initial plans not working out, Khan could still bring in Wyatt, especially now that he has admitted his interest in signing the ex-WWE star.

#4 Hope isn't true: Kenny Omega is expected to return after February next year

It's no secret that Kenny Omega is suffering from multiple injuries that include abdominal hernia and vertigo, as well as issues in the shoulder and knees. He would be required to undergo various surgeries to heal them up.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that The Cleaner may not return to AEW programming until February next year. His AAA Mega Championship defense against El Hijo Del Vikingo is reportedly off the table next month.

We hope the reported timeline for his comeback has no credibility simply because he deserves a much-longer time off from the in-ring competition. After carrying the AEW men's division on his back for almost a year, there's no doubt that Kenny Omega's body is banged up.

Given that he is only 38-years old, he can have a much-longer pro wrestling career if he gives timely rest to his body. Even All Elite Wrestling must grant him as much time as he wants to be healthy again.

