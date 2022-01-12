5 ways Wardlow can move forward in 2022 

Wardlow's recent run at AEW has been akin to a wrecking ball. Tony Khan has been building the behemoth of a wrestler with insane hype.

Mr. Mayhem has rolled through his opponents with a series of devastating powerbombs, with fans chanting his name. He will next face CM Punk on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

While fans don't think that CM Punk will lose to MJF's hired henchman, AEW has been known to stray away from predictable storylines before.

It is hard to predict which route AEW will take with Wardlow's bookings. Here are five ways the powerbomb expert's story could progress in 2022.

#5 Wardlow may intentionally lose against CM Punk to separate from MJF

While Mr. Mayhem is made out to be MJF's henchman, he has recently shown his resentment towards his employer. The Salt of the Earth has always used him as a shield for safety. However, the rising AEW star has started expressing indignation at being used this way.

MJF also fixed the match between CM Punk and the Pinnacle muscle to stay safe himself. It is possible that Mr. Mayhem will eventually choose to do things his way and intentionally lose against Punk.

The loss would strike a blow to The Pinnacle since MJF's henchman is the group's biggest asset right now. This could be the start of the big guy leaving MJF's side for good, free to pursue other things in his dominant AEW run.

