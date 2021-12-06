5 legendary WWE Superstars who might never show up in AEW

When it comes to pitting the stars of WWE against AEW, it is hard to decide which promotion has a better roster.

While WWE has a prestigious history of showcasing top wrestling personalities, AEW has been a breath of fresh air in the wrestling scene with its young and talented assortment of performers.

It's worth noting that the success of AEW was jump started by the legendary Chris Jericho jumping ship from WWE to Tony Khan's promotion. Furthermore, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson also made ripples in the wrestling community with their debut in AEW. This makes one wonder who else from WWE might change their allegiances to go All Elite.

On the flip side of that speculation are also several longtime WWE performers who will likely never make the jump to the other side. Many of their retired or semi-retired stars are under WWE Legends contracts or just feel a sense of loyalty to the company that made them a star,

While some sports entertainers may decide to leave Vince McMahon's side, here are 5 legendary WWE stars who might never come to AEW.

#5 The Undertaker entering AEW after retiring from WWE would break charts

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “In my mind, I wanted to do it, in my heart, I still wanted to do it.



But I realised my body couldn’t do what it used to do.”



- The Undertaker on his retirement

(via Cold As Balls) “In my mind, I wanted to do it, in my heart, I still wanted to do it. But I realised my body couldn’t do what it used to do.”- The Undertaker on his retirement (via Cold As Balls) https://t.co/FRYpZPar2N

At the conclusion of the Survivor Series event on November 22, The Undertaker made an important appearance. His words solidified his retirement after 30 years of being in the business. His reputation as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time invites no debate, and he will go down as having perhaps the most incredible and intriguing gimmick ever.

While the Undertaker's retirement signifies the end of an era, fans would have loved to see him enter the arena of AEW.

However, it seems clear that the Deadman is never setting foot in the ring to fight again.

