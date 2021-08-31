6 current and former AEW Champions CM Punk has never faced

CM Punk made his return to the wrestling ring at The First Dance event on AEW Rampage to thunderous applause. Fans were thrilled to see the former WWE Champion join AEW and get back to wrestling.

After the dust settled, many fans began to point out once again that most of AEW’s top performers are wrestlers who have already competed in rival companies. However, there are still many top AEW stars who have never faced CM Punk one-on-one.

There are also several former and current AEW Champions who have never been in the same ring as CM Punk. This shows that there are many new challengers for The Best in the World to take on in his new journey as an AEW star.

Keeping that in mind, take a look at the six current and former AEW champions who have never faced CM Punk one-on-one.

#6. Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin has never faced CM Punk

CM Punk debuted at AEW Rampage and immediately left a mark on the company. Punk was ready to get back to the ring again and decided to handpick a man who he has never faced before.

Darby Allin, the former AEW TNT Champion, is just 28-years-old. Yet many think of him as one of the greatest performers of all time. Punk decided to roll the dice and pick Darby Allin to be his first opponent in AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Khan opened up about CM Punk's in-ring return at the All Out pay-per-view and why Allin was chosen as his first opponent.

"We started to talk and then we had to come up with wrestling ideas. He had that great list he put out of people he thought would be great opponents for him and of course, a very prominent name on that list was Darby Allin and Darby Allin in the past year has gotten as hot as any wrestler we have and I just thought it would be really cool and it made a lot of sense and I suggested it and he thought it was great," said Tony Khan.

CM Punk will face Darby Allin for the first time in his career at All Out. The two men have never faced each other before, and it’s great to see that the veteran is ready to take on some new faces.

