"I would love to see Adam Page against CM Punk" - Former WWE star comments on big AEW rumors (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez addressed the CM Punk-AEW rumors during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and revealed his desire to see the former WWE champion take on Adam Page.

Ricardo Rodriguez wrestled in WWE's developmental system before debuting as Alberto Del Rio's on-screen manager and personal ring announcer. Rodriguez worked closely with CM Punk during the Second City Saint's feud with Del Rio and had nothing but good memories from their WWE days.

Ricardo said that CM Punk was gifted with an extraordinary brain for the wrestling business, and he would be thrilled to see the former WWE star in an AEW ring.

Rodriguez also named several possible dream matches for CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling and put Adam Page at the top of his wishlist.

There is a lot of talent there that could benefit: Ricardo Rodriguez on CM Punk's reported AEW signing

The former WWE personality tipped Hangman as AEW's next big superstar and felt CM Punk, or even Daniel Bryan, could help elevate Page's stock as a performer in Tony Khan's company.

Ricardo Rodriguez also mentioned Ricky Starks, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega as potential opponents. He added that a debut in Chicago would be the icing on the cake for AEW and CM Punk.

"Yeah, I heard the rumors. I mean, nobody knows if it's true or not, but I mean, I had the pleasure of working with CM Punk many, many times, and he is amazing. Like, the way his mind thinks is amazing. So, if he does go to AEW. A: there are going to be a lot of matches that are basically dream matches. Like he can have there with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Adam Page. I would love to see Adam Page against CM Punk. I personally believe that Adam Page is going to be the big star in AEW if it's done right. And somebody like Punk or even Daniel Bryan, if he does go, could really help elevate somebody like Adam Page. There is a lot of talent there that could benefit and would do really well if Punk goes. Ricky Starks, for one, that's another one. But if he does go to AEW, that would be awesome. That would be awesome, especially if they do it in Chicago. If they do it in Chicago, I mean, the roof would just be blown out of the building," stated Ricardo Rodriguez.

Fans can catch Alberto and Ricardo's reunion at 'Hecho En Mexico,' Saturday, July 31st at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas.

