"We never paid" - Former WWE star opens up on going to Indian restaurants with The Great Khali (Exclusive)

Ricardo Rodriguez, who competed in WWE's developmental system, is best remembered for being the special ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio.

Rodriguez left WWE in 2014 and traveled to India to help The Great Khali set up a wrestling school. He spent a lot of time in Jalandhar, Punjab, and recalled not paying whenever the entire crew went out to eat.

"The owner just wanted a picture with Khali" - Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez revealed that most restaurant owners would just want a photo with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The former WWE manager was amazed by The Great Khali's influence in India and stated how large crowds turned up for the former World Heavyweight Champion's shows.

Here's what Ricardo Rodriguez had to reveal during the Sportskeeda Wrestling interview:

"I don't know if there were stories that were funny, but there are stories. I know there were so many times when we would go eat, and there were like a lot of us. And we never paid. We never paid because the owner of the restaurant just wanted a picture with Khali. Like, that's the power and presence that somebody like Khali has. Yeah, yeah, there were so many times where he would take us out to eat, but we never paid because the owner just wanted a picture with Khali. And that to me was just amazing," stated Ricardo Rodriguez.

The respected trainer also spoke about whether he would be open to returning to WWE or joining AEW during his recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, which you can check out in the YouTube video.

Fans can catch the Alberto and Ricardo reunion at 'Hecho En Mexico,' Saturday, July 31st at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

