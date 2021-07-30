"I would love that"- Ricardo Rodriguez on a reunion with Alberto Del Rio in WWE or AEW (Exclusive)

Whether it's in WWE or AEW, Ricardo Rodriguez would love a reunion with his former partner, Alberto Del Rio.

Ricardo Rodriguez and Alberto Del Rio were an integral part of the WWE landscape between 2010 and 2014, both as allies and as opponents.

Del Rio did return to WWE for yet another run shortly afterward, but he was managed by Zeb Colter, otherwise known as Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Dutch Mantell.

Ricardo Rodriguez caught up with SK Wrestling for an exclusive chat where he spoke about reuniting with Alberto Del Rio either in WWE or AEW. He has friends and students in both places, so he'd love a stint with either company.

Here's what Rodriguez had to say during the interview:

"Of course, of course. I'd love to go to WWE or I'd love to go to AEW. I have a lot of friends in AEW. I have a lot of students in AEW and WWE. So, either one. It would be nice to be reunited with those people. But also, to be able to go back with somebody like Alberto, who actually we have a show this weekend, Saturday, here in Texas, where he's going to face Andrade and Carlito in a triple threat match. The event's called Hecho en Mexico. So, we'll be united for that."

Ricardo Rodriguez elaborated on a possible WWE or AEW role

Rodriguez doesn't even mind a behind-the-scenes role in either company.

"But if we go back together to AEW or WWE, that would be great," said Rodriguez. "I would love that. I would love to go back to WWE whether it's in front of the camera or behind the scenes. Same thing with AEW. I would love to go to AEW, either in front of the camera or behind the scenes."

Fans can catch the Alberto and Ricardo reunion at 'Hecho En Mexico,' Saturday, July 31st at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Would you like to see the duo return to WWE at some point? Or do you think they'd be a better fit for AEW, especially with the Rampage show on the horizon?

