6 More former WWE Superstars who could sign with AEW after All Out 

AEW presented their All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night and it boasted three huge debuts, with former WWE Superstars Adam Cole, Ruby Riott and Daniel Bryan joining the company's ranks.

AEW really is the place to be at present, with CM Punk also recently opting to make a hot return to the wrestling business with All Elite Wrestling. The company has left the wrestling world talking after their recent event.

WWE, however, has made a number of releases over the past few months, which means that there are several other high-profile former superstars who could put pen to paper with AEW following All Out.

#6. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt could make the move over to AEW

Bray Wyatt's release from WWE at the end of July came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe. Wyatt and his alter-ego, "The Fiend," had become popular characters before their recent hiatus from the company.

It was believed Wyatt was set to make his return to pick up his feud with Alexa Bliss after the star cost him his match at WrestleMania, but sadly that didn't happen.

Instead, it was announced on July 31st that the company had come to terms with the star's release. Wyatt is easily one of the most creative wrestlers of the current generation and any promotion would be lucky to add him to their ranks.

Wyatt's social media posts give the impression that the former WWE Superstar is already looking to create another character much like The Fiend that he can debut in the near future.

AEW's creative team will give Wyatt the freedom he both needs and deserves to thrive with this new character. Once the former Universal Champion's non-compete clause comes to an end in October, he will be free to join several of his friends in the AEW locker room.

The touring schedule with AEW isn't anywhere near as hectic as WWE, which means that Wyatt will also be able to spend time with his two children and his partner, JoJo Offerman.

