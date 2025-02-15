6-foot AEW star to turn heel on Cope fka Edge; unveil himself as new Death Riders member? Potential Grand Slam twist explored

AEW is set to invade the Land Down Under for the first time, presenting a Grand Slam event on Saturday, February 15, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia. One of the marquee matches on the card is an explosive tag team showdown.

The match will see Adam Copeland, aka Cope, team up with Switchblade Jay White against Death Riders faction members Claudio Castagnoli and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. This comes after months of tension between Cope and The Death Riders since his return at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

While the Rated-R Superstar walks into Grand Slam with a surprising ally in the six-foot-tall Jay White, it might just be a huge mistake on his end. For weeks, The Death Riders have outnumbered him and Cope and are laying beatdowns on them.

A similar scenario could also happen at Grand Slam Australia during the scheduled tag team match. Realizing that they would not be able to defeat the numbers game, the match could see Jay White betray Cope at a crucial point in the bout and align with Jon Moxley and his cohorts in one of the most shocking moments in AEW history.

However, the Switchblade might have his own hidden agenda. This could be all part of a ruse for Jay White to enter the Death Riders faction and destroy them piece by piece to end their reign of terror in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While such a booking could be highly intriguing for AEW moving forward, the fans in Australia would heavily boo White for now, not realizing his master plan until a later date.

Cope is set for a huge opportunity after AEW Grand Slam Australia

The Grand Slam Australia event will be the final stop before heated rivals Moxley and Cope collide at the next pay-per-view, Revolution, for the top prize in the company.

This came after Cope forced Moxley to accept his challenge on the latest edition of Dynamite. He and Jay White threatened to smash the briefcase where Moxley had kept the AEW World title locked for months and pushed his buttons to agree to face the former 11-time World Champion.

With Grand Slam Australia coming up and a marquee match waiting for the fans right after at Revolution, this feud could be a must-watch for Tony Khan's company in the coming months.

