6 ft 1 in AEW star to turn heel and betray Toni Storm at Grand Slam 2025? Looking at the chances

Toni Storm is set to face Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland. She is determined to exact revenge on The Glamour, but her plans may be ruined because of Luther.

The six-foot one-inch star has been The Timeless One's butler since October 2023. He's been with her through thick and thin. Toni Storm lost the AEW Women's World Championship last year at All In. Following the loss, she walked away from the promotion and went on hiatus. She returned on December 11 on Dynamite: Winter is Coming in her "Rookie Rockstar" persona.

Storm pretended to have forgotten about her bitter feud with Mariah May as part of the character. On the January 25 edition of Collision, she returned to her "Timeless" gimmick, revealing her "Rookie Rockstar" act was all a ruse. After she lost her gold last year, the former WWE star left Luther behind.

The 56-year-old might have felt abandoned by Storm amid her hiatus. This could have built some resentment in his heart. Hence, he might be aiming to seek revenge on the New Zealand-Australian pro wrestler by betraying her at Grand Slam: Australia. Luther's heel turn could extend the Toni Storm-Mariah May rivalry until All In 2025, which is set to take place in Texas.

Toni Storm's butler Luther returned on Collision

Mariah May had a match against Shay KarMichael, who she dressed up as Storm, on the latest edition of Collision. She squashed her opponent in 30 seconds and brutally assaulted her.

Soon after the match, Luther made his return to television. He was last seen at All In 2024 alongside the former WWE star. The Fighting Princess was shocked to see him back. May was further surprised when Storm replaced her lookalike to attack her, but fortunately for her, she managed to escape.

