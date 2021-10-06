6 masked AEW stars without their masks

AEW is the land of masked men who have become bigger stars since donning masks.

Remember that scene from The Dark Knight Rises when Bane says the line, "No one cared who I was until I put on the mask." While that is not necessarily true of all the AEW stars, several of them have definitely become more popular as masked wrestlers.

Heck, even the commentators have masks in AEW.

With that said, part of the intrigue of masked stars is their look underneath the mask and so, here are six masked AEW stars without their masks.

#6. AEW's Luchasaurus

Jurassic Express' muscle has been a part of AEW since the very beginning. His size and look set him apart from the rest, and his pairing with Jungle Boy has been a master stroke.

But before Luchasaurus made it to AEW, he wrestled in WWE Developmental under the ring name Judas Devlin when it was FCW and was part of its transition into NXT.

I started wrestling while I was finishing my masters program. I wanted to finish that before I totally committed to wrestling. It is funny because as soon as I was done with the degree, I got swept up by WWE. I never really got to do the indies like I wanted to. So, I went right from college to being in WWE. It was very dramatic life change there.

In AEW, Luchasaurus has been at the center of storylines assisting the likes of Bryan Danielson and Christian Cage in their feud with The Elite. While Luchasaurus has not captured any AEW titles yet that could change sooner than later.

