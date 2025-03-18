6 Stars who could be AEW's 'Corporate Champion' after John Cena's WWE betrayal

AEW has many talented wrestlers who put on a show for the fans every day. The promotion also features many storylines that capture the fans' imaginations.

Jon Moxley and Toni Storm readily come to mind, and their compelling stories currently make them stand out. However, despite all that, one particular incident from WWE has shaken up the wrestling world: John Cena's heel turn.

It is likely that Cena will win his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41 when he takes on Cody Rhodes. In this article, we will look at six stars that can be AEW’s Corporate Champion.

#6. Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is arguably the hottest star in AEW right now. After his win at Revolution, he is firmly placed to take on Jon Moxley for the world title. He has made his intentions very clear.

Despite being a babyface, Swerve Strickland has all the attributes to be the bad guy and can be the Corporate Champion if Tony Khan needs him to be one.

#5. Hangman Page

Hangman Page is a peculiar case. He is a tweener who goes from babyface in one week to heel in another. The fans have made peace with his character dynamic. He is currently a babyface and is doing all the right things.

However, he has a mean streak and can flip the switch anytime. Thus, becoming the Corporate Champion in AEW is not out of the question.

#4. Will Ospreay

Ever since Will Ospreay made his AEW debut, he has been a babyface. No matter where he goes, the fans adore him, and on top of that, what endears him to the fans is his wrestling style.

Given that, having him turn heel should be done only for a big event, and what better way than for him to become the Corporate Champion? Will Ospreay can also cut a mean promo, making him the perfect candidate.

#3. Darby Allin

Like Will Ospreay, Darby Allin is a fan favorite. He was a heel for a short time, and it was nothing major. His style remained the same despite turning heel, and maybe that played a part.

He is due to win a big championship soon, and having him win the AEW World Title as the Corporate Champion would be the perfect excuse for him to turn heel once again.

#2. Kenny Omega

Unlike many of the names on this list, Kenny Omega has been a mega heel in AEW before. It was when he was aligned with Don Callis, and the fans genuinely despised him.

Coming back from injury and winning the International Title feels like the start of a big run. Winning the world title as the Corporate Champion would be another feather in his cap.

#1. Jack Perry could be AEW's Corporate Champion

The undisputed heel in AEW, hands down. Ever since Jack Perry had that fallout with CM Punk and got suspended, he has taken on the heel character perfectly and is now on par with some of the best heels in the industry.

His talent warrants him to win the World Championship soon, and having him do it as a Corporate Champion would be best for business.

