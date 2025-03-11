6 Stars who could confront Kenny Omega on the AEW Dynamite after Revolution

At AEW Revolution 2025, Kenny Omega squared off with Konosuke Takeshita in a spectacular contest for the International Championship. It was a hard-hitting affair, filled with lethal maneuvers and innovative reversals.

The Alpha was at his dominant best as he put The Cleaner through intense suffering. However, Omega showed incredible resilience against the Japanese star. In the end, The Best Bout Machine managed to defeat Takeshita via roll-up.

With this massive victory, Kenny Omega has now added the International Championship to his title collection. The former leader of The Elite is scheduled for an appearance in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The Cleaner has a target on his back, as several intriguing opponents may call their shot at his title this Wednesday night.

In this article, let's look at six AEW stars who could confront Kenny Omega on Dynamite:

#6. and #5. The Young Bucks could return to confront Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega did not wrestle a single match in 2024. However, The Cleaner did make an appearance on Dynamite in May 2024. The Best Bout Machine would like to forget that night, as he was brutally attacked by Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks during his address to fans.

The reigning International Champion may not have forgotten how Matthew and Nicholas Jackson turned their backs on him to join The Rainmaker. Although they have yet to cross paths since Omega's return, the trio could have a reunion in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The Canadian native could come out on Wednesday night expecting to find his first challenger for the International Championship. In a surprising turn of events, The Young Bucks could show up to have a chat with The God of Professional Wrestling.

The Jackson brothers have been away from All Elite Wrestling since losing the AEW World Tag Title to Private Party in October 2024. The EVPs have a lot of unfinished business with The Cleaner, and this may prompt them to return to Dynamite.

The Young Bucks could have an intense war of words with the International Champion. The duo may vow to destroy the 41-year-old star if he tries to stand in the way of The New Elite. The promo battle could eventually pave the way for a match, forcing The Cleaner to find a partner to battle his former allies.

#4. Kazuchika Okada could come face-to-face with Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega had one of the most legendary pro wrestling rivalries in NJPW. In 2017-18, The Cleaner and The Rainmaker had a series of incredible matches, which stand apart as all-time greatest in-ring spectacles.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions could be headed for another battle soon. In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Okada could have a tense confrontation with The Best Bout Machine.

The reigning Continental Champion could lay down a massive challenge on Wednesday night. The Rainmaker could propose a title unification match between him and Omega at All In: Texas.

Eager to get his revenge, the former AEW World Champion could instantly accept The Rainmaker's challenge. It would be a wise booking decision, as it would give Tony Khan enough time to build up the rivalry between the two mid-card champions.

#3. Gabe Kidd could be eager to settle his scores with Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega's first match after his year-long in-ring absence took place at Wrestle Dynasty 2025. The Best Bout Machine battled Gabe Kidd, who delivered arguably the greatest performance of his career.

The 27-year-old star pushed the former World Trios Champion to his limits. The Young Bull silenced his critics with his performance and proved that he belongs with the best on the big stage.

On the February 22 edition of AEW Collision, Gabe Kidd defeated Butcher in his first-ever match on the Saturday night show. While he is currently signed to NJPW, The Young Bull could stay around AEW for a while to settle his business with Kenny Omega.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion could launch a sneak assault on The God of Professional Wrestling. Kidd could punish the International Champion for humiliating him on his home turf.

The hard-hitting superstar could stand over Omega's lifeless body and lay down a challenge for his title.

#2. Konosuke Takeshita could demand a rematch against the AEW International Champion

Konosuke Takeshita stole the show with his epic performance at Revolution 2025. The Alpha endured great damage at the hands of Kenny Omega during their match. However, the Japanese star kicked out every time The Cleaner tried to score a pinfall victory.

It took an Inside Cradle roll-up for Omega to take the International Championship off the 29-year-old star. Since the 41-year-old couldn't get a convincing win over The Alpha, the two stars could clash again in upcoming weeks.

An infuriated Konosuke Takeshita could come out to confront his arch nemesis on Dynamite. During this segment, the NEVER OPENWEIGHT Champion could point out how he was the better fighter of the two stars at Revolution.

Takeshita could declare himself as the first challenger for Omega's title during this exchange. Intending to cement himself as a worthy champion, The Best Bout Machine could gladly accept the challenge of Don Callis' client.

#1. Ricochet could look to redeem himself against The Cleaner

At Revolution 2025, Ricochet featured in a high-stakes singles contest against Swerve Strickland. It was a number-one contender's match, with the winner getting a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship.

Despite his best efforts, The One and Only could not conquer The Most Dangerous Man in AEW. The Highlight of The Night would be frustrated after his crushing loss.

While he cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship, Ricochet could target a different title. In the latest episode of Dynamite, the former WWE United States Champion could lay waste to Kenny Omega.

The One and Only could attack the former leader of The Elite from behind. It would be the best way for Ricochet to draw the attention of the newly crowned International Champion.

Ricochet could then take the microphone to convey his intentions and challenge Kenny Omega to a match for the International Championship. Fans would be elated to witness a Ricochet vs. Omega contest, which has the potential to be the match of the year.

