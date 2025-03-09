Ricochet allegedly denied a big opportunity AEW gave to Will Ospreay: "Told my agent to tell them no"

Will Ospreay has been given a huge opportunity by AEW recently. Ricochet claimed to have denied this opportunity.

Will Ospreay is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling. He is known for his incredible wrestling prowess, which sets him apart from most of his peers. Since joining AEW, Ospreay has gone on to become one of the biggest talents in the promotion. As a result, he is one of the faces of the company. Hence, the Jacksonville-based promotion relies on him for media appearances.

Recently, Will Ospreay announced on social media that he would be doing his first live television interview ever on the KCAL9 news channel. He even posted a clip from the interview.

"My first live television news ever. Thank you to CBS & KCAL9, full interview coming soon! sportscentralla."

Check out his post here.

Ricochet commented on this post, staying in character, claiming that he was offered the interview first but rejected the opportunity.

Screengrab of Ricochet's comment (Credit: Ospreay's Instagram)

Vince Russo was recently outraged by an AEW segment involving Ricochet

Ricochet is set to face Swerve Strickland at AEW Revolution. Both men signed the contract to make their match official this week on Dynamite. Things got heated during the contract signing and The One and Only star tried to stab Swerve with a pair of scissors.

However, this plan backfired as he was the one who got stabbed and Swerve had the last laugh.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo criticized this segment and stated that Tony Khan didn't know how to create compelling characters and storylines and hence, had to rely on the shock factor to attract fans.

"Tony Khan cannot write a television show. That is why he's got to rely on the shock factor. 'Well, since I don't know how to write compelling story lines, since I don't know how to create characters, I'll just have my wrestlers stab each other, bro, because everybody will talk about that.' No, bro. Nobody's gonna talk about it because if you, if you continue to do desperate acts like that, your 500,000, 600,000, whatever it is, bro. Yeah, you're gonna go down."

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star will be able to defeat Swerve Strickland at AEW Revolution 2025.

