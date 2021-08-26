6 Things AEW Subtly told us on Dynamite: Top legend puts career on the line, CM Punk teases 5-time WWE World Champion's debut

Another explosive AEW Dynamite this week as it was the penultimate episode heading into AEW All Out and a few new matches were booked for the pay-per-view.

The biggest attraction, of course, was CM Punk's AEW Dynamite debut. However, some incredible matches went under the radar, such as the opening bout between Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy.

Overall, AEW did a good job building towards All Out and there are several high-stakes match-ups booked. Here's what AEW subtly told us on Dynamite this week:

#6. Chris Jericho puts his AEW career on the line at ALL OUT

"If you beat me, I will never wrestle in AEW again."



Chris Jericho just put his career on the line vs. MJF at All Out 🤭



(via @AEW) pic.twitter.com/PI8GfKmMUj — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 26, 2021

Chris Jericho came out to a great crowd reaction at AEW Dynamite this week, but his face didn't look the same. This was, of course, because Chris Jericho couldn't beat MJF in the main event of AEW Dynamite last week.

Chris Jericho was distraught, so much so that he decided to put his entire career on the line. Knowing that MJF has multiple singles wins over Chris Jericho, the living legend challenged him to one more match.

Chris Jericho challenged MJF to a match at AEW All Out, with one major stipulation. If he loses to MJF again, he will end his in-ring career and join the commentary booth full-time.

MJF came out and called Chris Jericho pathetic, indicating that he was done with him. However, the stipulation and the opportunity to end Jericho's AEW in-ring career was too good for MJF to pass, so he accepted.

We already have one huge high-stakes match-up at AEW All Out. This match is so important that it seems to have bigger stakes than even the title matches. It will be interesting to see how it goes.

Unless Chris Jericho is planning a hiatus from AEW for a while, it doesn't make sense for him to lose. This was AEW subtly telling us that Chris Jericho's desperation will eventually lead to him getting his win over MJF back. It's going to be a match that gets a great reaction at All Out.

But the big question is this - should Chris Jericho be beating AEW's hottest young star? The decision to have MJF beat Chris Jericho on previous occasions was the right one.

Funny you should ask 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Og4aCa9yeT — Sad Gilbert Deezigns (@SDeezigns) August 26, 2021

There is a case for MJF to win, as Chris Jericho is going to be having a hectic tour schedule before and after All Out with Fozzy.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun