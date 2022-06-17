6 things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite this week: Jon Moxley's old enemies join 6-time WWE World Champion; top babyface could betray long-time partner

Welcome back to this week's column of things AEW subtly told us during the latest installment of AEW Dynamite.

The Road Rager special edition featured stipulation-laden matches such as the Hair vs. Hair clash between Ortiz and Chris Jericho and the 20-on-1 handicap match between Wardlow and the plaintiffs hired by Mark Sterling.

Jon Moxley and NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi had their first face-to-face confrontation ahead of their Interim AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door. The bout has been built as a dream clash for the Purveyor of Violence.

Speaking of NJPW, Will Ospreay and his United Empire faction made their way to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Brit won his singles debut against FTR's Dax Harwood and Orange Cassidy returned to confront the IWGP US Champion ahead of their now scheduled clash at Forbidden Door.

Elsewhere, Christian Cage finally turned heel on Jungle Boy, Jay White attacked Hangman Page and double-crossed Adam Cole. At the same time, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti returned to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

But let's peel beneath the obvious, unfolding the method behind the booking. Here are six things AEW subtly told us during Dynamite: Road Rager.

#6 FTR, Roppongi Vice & United Empire are on a collision course for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The IWGP tag champs have targeted both AEW tag teams in recent weeks

Following Ospreay's impressive win over Dax Harwood, the rest of the United Empire made their way to the ring to lay a beating on FTR.

United Empire captured the IWGP Tag Titles during NJPW Dominion, something which FTR sought. However, there is the element of Roppongi Vice who refuse to be ignored.

RPG Vice's Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta were denied the ROH Tag Titles when Ospreay's stablemates attacked them. They have since gone after the IWGP Tag Champs, with Trent scoring a pinfall last week on Rampage in trios action and Rocky attacking the faction at Dominion.

It appears as though the three teams are destined for a clash soon, and it could take place at Forbidden Door. With AAA, ROH, and IWGP's Tag Titles held between FTR and United Empire members, fans can expect any action to be high stakes.

#5 Sammy Guevara is once again under the wing of Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara once more stands with Chris Jericho.

For some time, fans watched as Fuego Del Sol cost Ortiz his Hair vs. Hair clash against Chris Jericho. However, the luchador was revealed to be Sammy Guevara, who rejoined his mentor in the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Hair vs. Hair match had lots of action even before Guevara's emergence, thanks to each party's presence of allies at ringside.

When it all broke down, and interference proved too much for officials to handle, the Spanish God found his mark and struck Ortiz to allow Jericho to end the contest and keep his precious locks.

Guevara wasn't alone in joining the JAS. However....

#4 Tay Conti is the first female star to be brought under Chris Jericho's wing

Sammy's real-life partner Tay Conti returned to AEW, joining Jericho's faction to become the first female protege for Le Champion.

Before her hiatus, Tay had a heelish persona alongside her beau, a by-product of the immense heat they had been getting from fans in attendance and online.

It was confirmed during the JAS attack on Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi that Guevara and Conti joined the faction together, and it will be interesting to see whether she benefits from Le Champion's presence.

#3 Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer continue their historic rivalry with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

During the same segment, Jericho revealed that he had struck a deal with Minoru Suzuki after Suzuki-Gun's Lance Archer and El Desperado got involved in the attack.

Suzuki and Archer are old enemies of Jon Moxley, having had several hardcore matches with both in New Japan and All Elite Wrestling. Lance Archer dethroned Moxley for the IWGP US Title last year in a Texas Deathmatch as revenge for their first Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020 for the same championship where it was Mox who took the strap.

Suzuki will now stand with Jericho at Forbidden Door against Mox.

#2 Jon Moxley may find his feud with the JAS costs him the title at Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley will stand against Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW title at Forbidden Door.

The Purveyor of Violence found Suzuki-Gun and the JAS alliance during a segment designed to hype his upcoming Interim title bout against the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi.

This may signify that Jericho is trying to cost the former WWE star his match at the upcoming event. Mox has made it clear he will stand with Eddie Kingston against Jericho and his lackeys during Blood and Guts.

The two groups are amid the Double or Nothing fallout after they went to war in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Without Bryan Danielson by his side, Moxley may fall victim to the Painmaker and miss out on top gold.

#1 Could Luchasaurus turn heel with Christian Cage against Jungle Boy?

The night's biggest talking point, Christian Cage completed his slow-burn heel turn against his apprentice Jungle Boy.

The Jurassic Express defended their AEW Tag Titles against the Young Bucks in a Ladder Match, losing the belts after a litany of high spots. Post-match, Christian Cage checked on Luchasaurus, who had gone through a stack of tables towards the end of the bout.

From there, Captain Charisma went inside the ring to aid Jungle Boy, seemingly helping his fallen comrade. However, a sudden Killswitch followed by a brutal Con-chair-to changed the equation.

It was interesting to see Christian having some words with Jungle Boy's longtime partner before his attack. Perhaps Luchasaurus was aware of the heel turn, potentially continuing a beneficial relationship with the WWE legend.

This would make for an interesting dynamic in the feud between Jungle Boy and Christian, allowing The Pillar of AEW to evolve his character from an entertaining baby face into something more intense.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far