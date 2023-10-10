6-time world champion to finally debut? 4 last-minute changes Tony Khan can make to ensure AEW Title Tuesday beats WWE NXT

AEW and WWE are about to enter the next chapter of their ongoing feud, and for the first time since 2021, the promotions will go head-to-head. NXT has already stacked their match card to the brim with some surprising names, but what could Tony Khan do to counter their offense?

AEW Title Tuesday has a lot riding on its shoulders tonight, and many fans are already upset with the match card. However, Khan could ensure that tonight's Dynamite beats NXT if he considers making some or all of the following four changes.

#4 The return of Thunder Rosa after more than 365 days

La Mera Mera is a former AEW Women's Champion and at one time, she was one of the biggest babyfaces in the division. While her reign as champion was largely criticized, she unfortunately couldn't prove anyone wrong after suffering injuries. Currently, her last televised match was at AEW Battle Of The Belts III on August 5th, 2022.

According to a Fightful report, Thunder Rosa has officially been medically cleared after her lengthy absence from the promotion. Because of this, the door is wide open for La Mera Mera to make a triumphant return tonight. However, the report alleged that there was no word on the status of creative, meaning that her return is still up in the air.

#3 Santana and Ortiz have a heated backstage altercation

Together, as Proud N Powerful, the two men were once one of the biggest tag teams in All Elite Wrestling. The two were also the favorites to win the tag team championships for a long time. Unfortunately, they never captured gold, resulting in a lot of criticism from fans and possibly contributing to the fallout between the two stars.

The two men notably had a brief altercation at AEW Rampage Grand Slam, which Santana claims he wasn't happy about. However, in the same interview, he revealed that there's still some bad blood between them, which might just translate into a realistic angle. Because of this, the two should definitely get into an on-screen altercation, which will elevate their potential feud as well.

#2 MJF and Jay White have a last-minute AEW World Championship match with The Switchblade taking the win

Jay White is currently scheduled to face Hangman Adam Page and will have a title shot during the upcoming Full-Gear pay-per-view. However, while the match might be a good fight, it serves no purpose in the feud between White and MJF other than necessarily involving Page. Tony Khan should scrap the match entirely and make it an early championship match with a twist.

Additionally, Friedman should shockingly lose the match and the title, which will build even more tension between him and Adam Cole. The two men should ultimately still clash at Full Gear, but this time it should instead be a way for MJF to try and recapture the title.

#1 AEW Title Tuesday should feature the highly anticipated debut of Mercedes Moné

Ever since she parted ways with WWE and ended her lengthy run as Sasha Banks, fans have wildly predicted that Mercedes Moné would end up in AEW. However, the star first made her way to Japan, where she even captured championship gold and seemingly regained her love for pro wrestling. Since then, she surprisingly appeared in the crowd during All In, and fans have been clamoring for her debut since then.

With Saraya's upcoming AEW Women's Championship match also set for tonight, this could be a perfect window for Mercedes to intervene. Fans have already been very unhappy with The Anti-Diva's run, and if there's anyone who could take the belt off of her, it would absolutely have to be Mercedes Moné.

Which of these surprises would you like to see the most? Sound off in the comments section below.