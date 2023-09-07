It's been a chaotic year for AEW, and the surprises don't look to be slowing down anytime soon. Fresh off a historic week (for both good and bad reasons), the company may be set to welcome back a former world champion who has been absent for over a year.

The star in question is Thunder Rosa, who hasn't been in the ring since August 2022. La Mera Mera has been the subject of controversy ever since she went on hiatus to recover from a back injury. Previous reports have suggested that her back issues were worse than expected, but it seems that Rosa could return to active competition at any time.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the 37-year-old star is ready to return to the company, provided the creative team has something for her. Fightful noted that while it's unclear whether her return is imminent, there is belief in the company that she's ready to go.

Rosa was the AEW Women's World Champion when she got injured. She never lost the title, so it's possible La Mera Mera could challenge current champion Saraya soon after making her comeback.

Former AEW star trashes Thunder Rosa in social media rant

Thunder Rosa has been the subject of controversy due to comments by former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker and others during her absence. But a released All Elite talent topped them all in a social media rant directed at the Mexican star.

Ivelisse was released by the company in early 2021 and directed the blame at Thunder Rosa in a disparaging tweet. She later went on a tirade against La Mera Mera, accusing her of sabotaging her career:

"Of course the trash b would pull this move again... F every pos that helps her too.. im so fkn done with this bs..."

She added:

"I have earned every cred and dedication not by being a snake pos and the b is always on my fkn toes trying to benefit or sabotage whatever I manage to rise from, her trash snake sh.... And others so gladly go along with it it's annoying af."

