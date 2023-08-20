"People just need to stop enabling her" - Released AEW star accuses Thunder Rosa of sabotaging her career in explicit rant

A released AEW star went on a Twitter rant accusing Thunder Rosa of sabotaging her career.

Ivelisse debuted in the Jacksonville-based company at All Out Pay-Per-View in August 2019 and participated in the Women's Casino Battle Royal. She remained with the company for over a year before being released in April 2021. The 35-year-old star later blamed the former AEW Women's World Championship Thunder Rosa for her release.

The Puerto Rican wrestler recently posted a chain of disparaging tweets against Thunder Rosa on Twitter. She villainized Rosa in her post:

"Of course the trash b would pull this move again... F every pos that helps her too.. im so fkn done with this bs..."

She added:

"I have earned every cred and dedication not by being a snake pos and the b is always on my fkn toes trying to benefit or sabotage whatever I manage to rise from, her trash snake sh.... And others so gladly go along with it it's annoying af."

While replying to fan comments, Ivelisse called out people who praised and encouraged Rosa. The former AEW star stated that people should stop enabling La Mera Mera.

One asked Ivelisse to sort out her issues with Rosa by talking or fighting, to which the 35-year-old said:

"And the fighting option is not going to happen because she is not worth that in any way shape or form, unless it was forced into happening that's a different story, otherwise she's not worth it at all, and it will fix nothing."

This is not the first time Ivelisse has targeted Rosa on Twitter, and the former AEW Women's Tag Team Cup winner has taken a shot at her on many past occasions. Judging from the incident, the issues between them seem far from over.

Thunder Rosa is recovering from an injury and her AEW return is still far off

Thunder Rosa is currently recovering from an injury and has not wrestled a match since August 2022. She was the AEW Women's World Champion then and had to relinquish her title due to her injury.

Fans who are anticipating her to return will have to wait a little longer, as Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated:

"Thunder Rosa was planned to challenge for the women’s title very quickly after she was cleared given she never lost it in the ring. When she is cleared is still not confirmed. Her back issues ended up being far worse than originally expected."

But All Elite fans will soon see La Mera Mera back on their screen as it has been reported that Thunder Rosa will attend All In Pay-Per-View at Wembley Stadium in London as a Spanish commentator.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here