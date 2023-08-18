Former AEW Champion's return still far off as issues "far worse than originally expected" - reports

AEW's unexpected bout of injuries last year left the promotion without many of its top names. Thunder Rosa has been out since August 2022, and it seems like her return is further off than fans may have originally hoped.

La Mera Mera notably made her onscreen return to AEW in the lead up to the debut episode of AEW Collision. Even today, she's prominently featured in the show's opening, despite never wrestling on the show.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Thunder Rosa will not be returning anytime soon despite big plans for her.

"Thunder Rosa was planned to challenge for the women’s title very quickly after she was cleared given she never lost it in the ring. When she is cleared is still not confirmed. Her back issues ended up being far worse than originally expected"

La Mera Mera has, however, confirmed that she will be in attendance for All In. The star recently revealed that she'll be doing Spanish commentary for the pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer briefly touched upon Jade Cargill's AEW status as well

The AEW Women's Roster has taken quite a knock lately, with Jamie Hayter also joining the list of injured stars. The former World Champion will miss All In at Wembley Stadium, set to take place in her home country. She is slated to return in February 2024. Jade Cargill meanwhile has been missing since her shocking loss to Kris Statlander in a surprise TBS Championship match at Double or Nothing, so will she make it back in time for an All In appearance?

During the same edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer briefly noted that there have been talks about the former TBS Champion making a return soon.

"Jade Cargill’s name has been talked about regarding coming back soon," Meltzer said.

It remains to be seen when Cargill will make her return to the promotion. Many fans criticized the latter part of her TBS Championship run, especially since she mainly pit against jobbers and mid-carders. Upon her return, could she finally feud against the likes of Britt Baker, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida? Fans will have to stay tuned.

