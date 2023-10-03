AEW star reveals he did not initially want to do a worked-shoot angle

An AEW star recently said he was initially reluctant to do a worked shoot angle but decided to do it eventually. The star in question is Mike Santana.

Mike Santana returned to All Elite Wrestling a few months ago after being sidelined due to an injury for over a year. The 32-year-old teamed up with his long-time tag team partner Ortiz and members of Blackpool Combat Club for a Stadium Stampede match at the All In pay-per-view.

Recently, rumors about a backstage altercation between Santana and Ortiz were making rounds. Soon, Santana announced walking down a new path alone and had a singles match at AEW Rampage Grand Slam. Following the match, he was confronted by Ortiz, which ended with Santana walking away.

Speaking on Fightful Wrestling's In The Weeds, Santana talked about his issues with his former partner and doing the job as professionals despite their differences.

"For me, personally, I realized that it's about that time. For me. I'm happy with everything that we've done and with the run that we had. It was great. We got to accomplish a lot of things together. We came up together, we helped each other get through a lot of things. Sometimes, things happen for a reason. There is a lot of personal stuff, but that's between him and me and for him and me to deal with. We decided to be professionals and we have a job. We decided to do that job." said Santana (H/t Fightful)

The 32-year-old added that he did not want to do the worked shoot angle, but it is a part of the job.

"Did I initially want to do it? No, I didn't feel like there was a need for me, personally, but we're pros and we have a job, so let's do our job and make the best of it and move forward." Mike Santana said (H/t Fightful)

Konnan explains why the AEW Tag team of Santana and Ortiz split up

Konnan has worked with Santana and Ortiz in IMPACT Wrestling as a part of the stable Latin American Xchange (LAX) and previously appeared at their side in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Speaking on his podcast Keepin' It 100, the veteran said that Santana's wanting to pursue a singles wrestling career was the reason for their split.

“It doesn’t look like they’re going to be working together which is a shame. I think Mike Santana wants to go solo and that’s what they’re doing. Good luck with that because there are so many other people that have not even been taken care of.”

