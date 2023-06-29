6-time WWE Champion to come out of retirement after 11 years to face CM Punk in AEW? Here's what we think

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has certainly got people talking following his return to All Elite Wrestling, but could a former six-time WWE Champion come out of retirement after Punk's recent actions?

The man in question is arguably the most famous wrestler of all time, Hulk Hogan. The Hulkstar hung up his boots in 2012 after a questionable run with TNA Wrestling.

However, Punk has been "poking the bear," so to speak, during his recent matches. On both the June 24th edition of AEW Collision and the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, The Straight Edge Superstar riled the Toronto crowd up by doing Hogan's famous taunt before hitting his leg drop finisher.

An old saying in wrestling states that anything can happen. Wrestlers are almost immune to the idea of retirement, which is why so many come out of it for one, two, or ten more matches depending on how they are feeling. But let's be honest, a match between Hulk Hogan and CM Punk taking place is highly unlikely. It will, without a doubt, be a generational bout, but it will not happen.

Hogan's body has been worn down over the years, especially his back, after delivering his famous leg drop finisher countless times. So the idea of him coming out of retirement for anything other than a return to WWE sounds very far-fetched. But as we said earlier, anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling.

CM Punk's next singles opponent will be determined this week on AEW Collision

At Forbidden Door on June 25th, CM Punk picked up a big victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The question now is who will he face in the semi-finals?

Fans will find out this week on AEW Collision when the rest of the first-round matches take place. On Punk's side of the bracket, Roderick Strong will take on Samoa Joe, with the winner advancing to face The Second City Saint.

Punk has a long history with both Roderick and Joe from his time in Ring of Honor. The Straight Edge Superstar had a famous trilogy of matches with Samoa Joe in 2004.

The former AEW World Champion also feuded with Roderick Strong during his time in Ring of Honor, with Strong even challenging Punk for the ROH World Championship in 2005.

Who do you think CM Punk will face next in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

