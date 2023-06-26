CM Punk taunts 6-time WWE Champion in loud boos at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II, teasing heel turn?

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk imitated a former WWE Champion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The wrestling veteran is none other than 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan.

The Men's side of things in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament kicked off at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The Second City Saint wrestled Japanese veteran Satoshi Kojima.

The event took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Punk was greeted with thunderous 'boos'. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion seemed to have played along as he was portraying the character of a heel throughout the match.

During the match, every time the crowd booed him, he would taunt the crowd in a heel-ish manner. He also imitated one of the most controversial wrestlers in the business, 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan.

Punk not only did the signature 'let me hear you' pose but also hit Hogan's signature Leg Drop.

It is to be noted that Punk had also poked fun at the WWE Hall of Famer last night on AEW Collision.

While the Second City Saint suffered defeat on Collision, tonight, Punk was able to capture the win. He hit Kojima with the GTS and picked up the win. He has now advanced to the Semi-finals of the tournament. His opponent will either be Samoa Joe or Roderick Strong.

