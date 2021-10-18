6 wrestlers who appeared in AEW, WWE, ECW, WCW & TNA/IMPACT Wrestling

AEW has utilized legacy talent in crucial segments. Be it DDP, who came in for a few segments but in service to a larger story, or Sting who's currently wrestling. AEW has a remarkable ability to book talent that many never thought possible.

On WWE, legends show up without a route to bigger things, but that's another article. Some of the stars on the current AEW & WWE roster have appeared in every major promotion, including the original ECW. This begged the question: how many wrestlers have appeared in AEW, WCW, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and ECW?

After some research, it turns out there are six of them.

CM Punk @TeamCMPunk “I feel extremely left out because I was the ECW champion.”CM Punk coming out while Tony did a celebration for the ECW originals was hilarious. “I feel extremely left out because I was the ECW champion.”CM Punk coming out while Tony did a celebration for the ECW originals was hilarious. https://t.co/yx6Vmzggwm

Before we get into the list, a quick note to the readers. WWE's version of ECW does not count! Most fans consider that to be a watered-down corporate product. Paul Heyman's ECW is the one that matters.

#6 Christopher Daniels (AEW Head of Talent Relations)

Christopher Daniels is 51 years old. It's amazing to think Daniels has been around for as long as he has. The man, who recently returned to IMPACT, has been wrestling since 1993. Daniels has appeared in several independent promotions.

He has had stints in WWE, ECW, and WCW, but nothing manifested into anything significant. That changed when TNA came onto the scene. Daniels spent several years with the promotion, eventually becoming the Fallen Angel, a severe brooding character.

When AEW came along, Daniels was one of the first to sign, considering his friendship with the rest of The Elite members. Daniel's time as an in-ring performer has been limited; it's behind the scenes as the head of talent relations where most of his energies are spent.

Christopher Daniels will most likely end his career at AEW and, certainly, it has been quite a remarkable one.

