65-year-old WWE legend to make his AEW debut and interfere in Sting's final match? Exploring the chances

A WWE and WCW legend, who has been a long-time friend of Sting, could show up at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View this Sunday in order to play a part in The Icon's retirement match.

The 65-year-old WWE legend in question is Lex Luger. Lex is known for his time in WCW and the Stamford-based promotion back in the late 1980s and 1990s. He is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry today. Furthermore, Luger's friendship with Sting is also well-documented. The duo also won the WCW Tag Team Titles back in 1996.

Meanwhile, The Icon is heading towards his retirement from in-ring competition, as he is set to wrestle The Young Bucks this Sunday on AEW Revolution. Lex Luger could also be seen this Sunday, as he recently hinted at being present at the Revolution PPV in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Luger recently described his amazing decades-long friendship with The Icon. On being asked whether he would be present for his friend's last match, Lex didn't confirm anything but deeply hinted at showing up at the All Elite PPV.

It is possible that Tony Khan could be saving Luger's appearance on his promotion because he is supposed to play a role in The Icon's last match. Either Lex could assist the 64-year-old legend in his final match to take out The Young Bucks, or he could even pull a major swerve and cost his long-time friend his retirement match.

Ric Flair made his stand clear regarding Sting

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Ric Flair put a stop to all the speculations regarding him possibly turning on Sting by throwing punches at The Young Bucks and helping Darby Allin before The Icon arrived on the rafters.

The Nature Boy has perhaps made it clear that he stands alongside The Icon in his feud with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Therefore, Lex Luger could pull a swerve as per the aforementioned theory. What transpires this Sunday remains to be seen.

Do you think Lex Luger will be present in Sting's last match this Sunday? Sound off in the comments section below.

