Wrestling legend hints that he may appear at AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2024 is just one week away, and fan excitement is reaching critical levels. On top of a stacked card, the pay-per-view will feature Sting's final match. Wrestling legend Lex Luger has now addressed the event and hinted that he may be in attendance.

Sting and Lex Luger have been friends for decades. The two first teamed up in 1988 and became an iconic tag team throughout the 1990s. Their bond was so strong that they remained together and even won the WCW Tag Team Championship in 1996 when The Icon was a babyface and Luger was a heel.

On the most recent episode of the Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger addressed Sting's impending final match and retirement. When asked if he would make an appearance at AEW Revolution to support his longtime friend, the two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion had this to say:

"You want me to answer that? Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship. [...] Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off, and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off. So people could read into that what they want, on whether I might be at the building or not. I won't confirm anything, but I'm just saying. I'll leave it in that context. How's that?" [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Kevin Nash disappointed he can't attend AEW Revolution

Sting will be joined by several of his old friends at AEW Revolution 2024. He and Darby Allin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in The Icon's final match.

Unfortunately, fellow WCW legend Kevin Nash won't be joining the celebrations. Despite being friends with The Stinger for many years, Nash recently revealed that he won't be able to attend the pay-per-view event due to his affiliation with WWE:

"He asked me to be a part of it, I just said that ... you know, with my positioning with WWE I couldn't -– I couldn't even be ... If I went in the crowd, it would be ... you know? I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed," said Nash.

It's been pointed out that other wrestling stars under WWE Legends contracts can collaborate with AEW to a certain extent, but Sportskeeda's Bill Apter believes that Nash's close friendship with Triple H may prevent the WWE Hall of Famer from doing so.

