AEW personality seemingly confirms WWE legend will be present during Sting's retirement match

The legendary Sting is set to retire after one final match at AEW Revolution on March 3. With the historic pay-per-view just around the corner, All Elite commentator Tony Schiavone has confirmed that both he and Ric Flair will be present for the event.

Both men have a long history of association with The Stinger. Tony Schiavone has called hundreds of matches for his longtime friend over the years, including his iconic run in WCW throughout the late 1990s.

Ric Flair, meanwhile, has battled The Icon countless times in the ring, including at the very first Clash of the Champions in 1988, when the two wrestled to a time-limit draw in the Greensboro Coliseum.

All three will return to that historic venue on March 3 for AEW Revolution. Speaking on the latest episode of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone confirmed that he and Flair will be there for Sting as he finishes his legendary career:

"Sting’s family’s going to be there. He’s invited a couple of his friends to be there. So it is. It’s gonna be an emotional night for me, and it’s gonna be an emotional night for Ric Flair, who’s gonna be there as well, and the fact that, you think about Sting and Flair, Clash of the Champions, I was there to call it, and how much the Greensboro Coliseum means to me as a wrestling fan. That was my go-to place during all my fandom back in the 70s. It means a lot to me. So with that in mind, I really personally look forward to that night." (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

Kevin Nash isn't allowed to attend Sting's final match at AEW Revolution

One of the most famous eras of The Icon's storied career occurred during the late '90s when he took on the villainous nWo. The face-painted star was often seen battling the group alone, armed only with his trademark baseball bat.

Kevin Nash was one of his primary enemies in those days, but the two have also been longtime friends. Many fans were hoping that the WWE Hall of Famer could be on hand for The Stinger's retirement, but Nash revealed on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast that he won't be attending due to his legends contract with WWE:

"He asked me to be a part of it, I just said that ... you know, with my positioning with WWE I couldn't -– I couldn't even be ... If I went in the crowd, it would be ... you know? I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed," said Nash.

The 64-year-old is set to team up with his partner and protege, Darby Allin, one last time at Revolution on March 3. The two will attempt to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

Do you think The Icon will emerge victorious in his final match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE