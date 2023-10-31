8-time WWE champion to return after 3568 days and help Roman Reigns against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023? Looking at the possibility

LA Knight is currently in the middle of his hottest run in WWE and is set to clash against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel this weekend. However, what if a certain former champion's return leads to him being robbed at the upcoming premium live event?

The talent in question is CM Punk. The Second City Saint's turbulent AEW stint finally came to an end after his contract was terminated in September. Ever since then, there has been a lot of speculation about Punk returning to WWE, with Survivor Series at Chicago being touted as the most likely occasion.

Though the global juggernaut has denied the links, they can pull off a major swerve by having CM Punk appear at the Crown Jewel event instead. Now, one would ask how LA Knight fits into The Voice of the Voiceless WWE return.

As can be seen in recent weeks, Knight has got the better of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso on most occasions. He even disrespected and laid out The Tribal Chief on the latest edition of SmackDown, gaining a lot of momentum ahead of Crown Jewel in the process.

Expand Tweet

The same could happen in Saudi Arabia, and for that very reason, Paul Heyman could have a sneaky plan B up his sleeves in the form of his former client, CM Punk. There could be a scenario at Crown Jewel where LA Knight is close to dethroning Reigns, and at that moment, out comes a returning Punk to a thunderous ovation, and he attacks the 40-year-old star.

Roman Reigns could take advantage of the situation and defeat Knight to continue his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Also, CM Punk costing LA Knight could set up a blockbuster non-title feud between the two, culminating with a match at WrestleMania 40.

WWE veteran thinks Roman Reigns will defeat LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

While speaking on a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE veteran stated that Roman Reigns is the favorite heading into the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Hardy went on to add that he sees The Tribal Chief dropping the gold at a much bigger stage like WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

"I think Roman is still going to continue to reign on as the champion. And I see Roman dropping the title on the biggest of platforms, you know, on the biggest stage, I'm guessing at a WrestleMania or SummerSlam at a minimum," said Matt Hardy.

Expand Tweet

However, it remains to be seen what unfolds between Reigns and Knight in Crown Jewel later this week.

Do you think LA Knight should dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here