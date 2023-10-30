Matt Hardy predicts when Roman Reigns could finally lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns has had one of the most dominating championship runs in recent wrestling history, but it will ultimately come to an end. According to Matt Hardy, there are only two places where this should happen.

The Tribal Chief has a large target on his back, and with his reign coming close to surpassing Hulk Hogan's monstrous 1,474-day reign, many challengers are stepping up.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran predicted that Reigns would ultimately suffer a loss at WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

"I think Roman is still going to continue to reign on as the champion. And I see Roman dropping the title on the biggest of platforms, you know, on the biggest stage, I'm guessing at a WrestleMania or SummerSlam at a minimum." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel against LA Knight. Could Knight end up dethroning The Tribal Chief? Only time will tell, but many believe he deserves a championship reign.

Matt Hardy would love to clash with either Kenny Omega or Roman Reigns

Hardy's pro wrestling career is better known for his lengthy tenures alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, in the tag team division. However, the veteran has had many successful singles feuds, most notably his angle with Adam Copeland (Edge) and even his own brother.

During the same episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran named both Reigns and Omega as stars he wishes he could clash with before retiring.

"Probably a couple of people I could name there. I would like to do a one-on-one with Kenny Omega. I would enjoy that because I'm a big fan of Kenny's work. I also have enjoyed very much of Roman Reigns' work so I would say Roman Reigns as well." [1:01:40 - 1:02:03]

It remains to be seen if Matt Hardy will end up clashing with Kenny Omega in AEW, but the chances of his facing The Tribal Chief are slim to impossible, even if he does go back to WWE before hanging up his boots for good.

