14-time WWE champion names Roman Reigns as a dream match

A former WWE star recently revealed two big names in wrestling that he would like to face in one-on-one competition. The star in question is none other than current AEW's Matt Hardy, who named Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega as his dream opponents.

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars of this generation and is also the longest-reigning world champion of the modern era. Kenny Omega has also managed to become one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling outside of WWE.

During a recent Ask Matt Hardy Anything session, the AEW star praised Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega for their incredible work:

"Probably a couple of people I could name there. I would like to do a one-on-one with Kenny Omega. I would enjoy that because I'm a big fan of Kenny's work. I also have enjoyed very much of Roman Reigns' work so I would say Roman Reigns as well." [1:01:40-1:02:03]

Former WWE star Matt Hardy reveals favorite gimmick of his career

WWE veteran and current AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about his best persona in his long career.

Hardy has been known for reinventing his character throughout his career, and his most popular gimmick was the "Broken" Matt Hardy persona in TNA and Ring of Honor.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star spoke about his favorite gimmick in his career.

"But I think the best version of me was when I did Matt Hardy 'Version One' because I think that was the first time I really stepped away from the Hardy Boyz. And they’re like, 'Wow, this guy can do something on his own."

Hardy further added:

"There was just so much creativity churning in my mind at that time, and I was in the best shape of my life. I had a young healthy body, which was very nice. That is the best version. I think the original, probably first year of Matt Hardy, Version One." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

