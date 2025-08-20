"9 BELTZ MONÉ HAPPENING," "WHAT A GOAT" - Fans react to Mercedes Mone's title vs. title match announced outside AEW

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:01 GMT
Fan reactions to Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone. [Image via The CEO's X; screengrabs via Drainmaker & Didit's X]

A huge match has recently been announced for AEW star Mercedes Mone outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The CEO is set to defend her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship ahead of her TBS Championship defense at Forbidden Door 2025 in London, England, on August 24.

Mone is set to face Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion Emersyn Jayne this Friday at RevPro's 13 Year Anniversary Show Night One. The two champions are set to battle in a title vs. title match. The prospect of The CEO winning her ninth title has got fans excited.

Many fans have since taken to X to share their excitement. There have been many reactions on the social media platform, with some hoping for a ninth title for Mercedes Mone and some calling her the GOAT. One fan even pointed out how interesting it would be to see her drop these titles when the time comes.

Fans react to Mercedes Mone&#039;s next title match announcement. [Images via Drainmaker&#039;s X]
Fans react to Mercedes Mone's next title match announcement. [Images via Drainmaker's X]

Mercedes Mone set to pull off double duty ahead of Forbidden Door

The CEO has a packed weekend ahead of her, with matches coming in thick and fast. Mercedes is set to defend her AEW TBS Championship at Forbidden Door this Sunday in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and an unannounced participant.

Ahead of that match, though, she is scheduled to pull off double duty for Revolution Pro Wrestling. The 33-year-old has been booked to compete on both nights of the promotion's 13 Year Anniversary Show.

In addition to locking horns with Emersyn Jayne in a title vs. title match this Friday night, Mone will compete in a six-woman tag team match on Saturday. She will team up with Kanji and Dani Luna to take on the Cut Throat Collective, consisting of Alex Windsor, Safire Reed, and Nina Samules.

It will be interesting to see how the former WWE Superstar fares in her upcoming scheduled matches.

