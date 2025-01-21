9-time champion; Legendary star? 4 Dream matches for Britt Baker in WWE if she leaves AEW

Britt Baker came to prominence as the first female to be signed by AEW in 2019 when Tony Khan started the company. Over the years, The Doctor emerged as one of the top stars of the promotion and delivered some remarkable in-ring showdowns against stars like Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter, and Mercedes Mone.

However, ever since her return from an injury and health-related hiatus at the Forbidden Door event last year, Britt Baker's popularity and reputation have taken a hit. There have been reports of the former AEW Women's World Champion being involved in real-life backstage altercations and being labeled as difficult to work with.

Moreover, another report has hinted at the fact that The D.M.D. may never return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. She has been absent from television since November 2024. This could lead to Baker considering a move to AEW's rival company, WWE, with the Stamford-based promotion potentially showing interest considering her star power and in-ring acumen.

If that happens in the future, here are the top four dream matches for Britt Baker in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut:

#4. Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill, much like Britt Baker, became a renowned face in the wrestling world due to her tenure in AEW. The Storm left the company after an incredible run and signed with WWE in 2023. However, during her tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion, she never got a chance to square off with The Doctor inside the squared circle.

However, if the former AEW Women's World Champion makes the jump to WWE, a match against Jade Cargill becomes a real possibility. The two stars could tear down the house at a major WWE event; a match Tony Khan could have benefitted from a lot had he booked it at the right time.

#3. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. With a rich wrestling lineage and incredible in-ring skills, Flair emerged to become a 14-time World Champion. The star power and fame of The Queen make her a credible choice for Britt Baker to target if the 33-year-old chooses to sign with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future.

Britt Baker, much like Flair in WWE, was at the top of her game in AEW for many years. To recreate similar success, she could have a classic in-ring showdown with the legendary Charlotte Flair that would likely captivate the audience.

#2. Becky Lynch

Another main event star for Britt Baker to have a stellar showdown with in WWE is none other than nine-time champion Becky Lynch. The Irish star is a five-time Women's World Champion, a two-time RAW Women's Champion, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Man and The Doctor have had similar paths on their journey to becoming top-tier attractions in the wrestling world.

Moreover, their status as two of the best female in-ring workers makes it a huge possibility for fans to witness one of the top matches in the women's division. Not only that, but Britt Baker could benefit a lot from a feud and match against Becky Lynch, who is known to be one of the pioneers in the women's wrestling revolution.

Becky has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE and is rumored to soon return to live programming.

#1. Bayley

While Britt Baker is considered 'The Role Model' of AEW, the same moniker belongs to a top-level superstar in WWE, Bayley. Both stars have been marquee attractions for their respective companies for years and have also been spotted together making public appearances.

Therefore, if The Doctor chooses to come to the WWE landscape in the future, one star who fans would absolutely want to see her clash with is Bayley. This could be billed as 'the clash of The Role Models' to crown the one true owner of the moniker.

