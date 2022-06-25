A look at Jon Moxley's transformation before and after rehab

In November 2021, Jon Moxley took time off from pro wrestling to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. The former AEW Champion wasn't in the best shape for a while before he took the brave decision to address his drinking addiction.

After almost three months in rehab, Moxley returned to AEW programming in January earlier this year. The Purveyor of Violence was visibly in better condition than before. He felt like his usual energetic self as he seemed to enjoy being in the ring again.

Here's how Jon Moxley looked before and after entering the rehabilitation program:

Moxley deciding to battle his drinking addiction was one of the best decisions of his life.

Moxley shed a lot of weight in his time away from the squared circle, looking a lot healthier than before. In his first promo back in AEW, the 36-year-old declared that he had successfully overcome his "demons," thanks to the massive fan support he received from around the world.

Appearing on his wife Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions, the Blackpool Combat Club member openly discussed his drinking problems and his experience of staying in rehab for three months.

The Purveyor of Violence described drinking addiction as a "never-ending cycle of hell." He felt a bit discouraged when a therapist told him to give up on his dream and retire from pro wrestling altogether.

prank sinatra @KyloCool630 Jon Moxley is a badass and an inspiration and just delivered one of the realist promos I've ever seen. #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley is a badass and an inspiration and just delivered one of the realist promos I've ever seen. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/pIQnBJSeNV

While he didn't want to stay in rehab for too long, Moxley revealed that he felt rejuvenated by being disconnected from the entire world. He also advised people who are heavily engrossed in their smartphones to leave that virtual world and spend some time alone every day.

Jon Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV

𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙈𝙚 𝙇𝙀𝙓  @theRedeemerLex The main-event for the interim AEW World Championship



Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi The main-event for the interim AEW World Championship Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi https://t.co/qwXCDWSpjK

Jon Moxley will have the opportunity to become Interim AEW World Champion when he goes up against legendary NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The Ace of the Universe was originally scheduled to face CM Punk at the grand event. However, The Best in the World suffered a nasty foot injury mere days after capturing the AEW World Championship. This unfortunate development ruled out the possibility of Punk competing at Forbidden Door.

As the saying goes, one man's loss is another man's opportunity. In the absence of Punk, Jon Moxley fought his way into the AEW Interim World Championship match at the crossover event.

On the NJPW side of things, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto to earn himself a chance to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Although The Ace is considered a ferocious athlete, the chances of Moxley walking out of this contest as a champion seem pretty high.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will capture the AEW Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door? Jon Moxley Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 votes so far