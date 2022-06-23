"One therapist I had straight up told me to retire" - AEW's Jon Moxley finally opens up about his emotional time in rehab, explains the benefits of his treatment

AEW star Jon Moxley is amidst the run of his career in 2022 after undergoing rehab last year. Now the former AEW World Champion has opened up about his time away from the ring in-depth.

Moxley voluntarily entered rehab to deal with growing dependence on alcohol in October 2021 and was away from the ring for almost three months. He returned in January earlier this year and is now part of the Blackpool Combat Club on AEW programming.

Speaking with his wife Renee Paquette on her podcast, The Sessions, Jon Moxley discussed his time in rehab, even detailing a conversation with one of his therapists who told him to retire.

"A lot of people in my position would have stayed in rehab a lot longer, I was done three months later, the one therapist I had straight up told me to retire. 'Start a wrestling school, train some kids, you know what the problem is, you gotta get out of there.' 'I don't think it's that.' I went in on Halloween night and was back on TV in January. It makes me a little self-conscious, everyone staring at me. Also, I kind of don't give a f***."

The 36-year-old also noted the importance of not having access to a phone while in rehab. He detailed a time when he turned down the opportunity to have his phone back because he felt better without it.

"When you first go into rehab, they take your phone. After however long of good behavior, they'll eventually give it back to you. One day, they called me and said, 'You can have your phone back.' I was feeling really good about everything, so happy not having a phone. I made a weird face and she's like, 'You don't have to take it, we can keep it here and locked up.' 'You just keep it,' and I went back the rest of the time," said Moxley (H/T Fightful).

What were Jon Moxley's overall thoughts on his time in rehab?

AEW fans were thrilled to see Jon Moxley return to the ring earlier this year, and it seems as if Mox is enjoying his work more than ever before.

During the same conversation, Moxley stated that being disconnected from the world was exactly what he needed.

It's a lot of sitting there, staring at the ceiling and wall, but it was great. Being disconnected eventually felt so great, very quickly. I didn't want to go back (to being connected). I highly recommend it. People couldn't fathom not being tied to their phone. You can do it." (H/T Fightful).

If you or anyone you know is dealing with addiction problems, there is nothing better to do than ask for help. It may be a struggle, but things truly do get better, with Jon Moxley being a prime example.

