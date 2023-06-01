A major AEW personality is subtly burying the company, feels Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno opines that an iconic personality working for AEW has been burying the promotion with his stiff words while donning the commentator's hat. The man in question is none other than Jim Ross, one of the most revered veterans of the business.

The 71-year-old has been an integral part of Tony Khan's banner since the company's inception in 2019. He has been performing commentary duties alongside Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone.

The Man with the black hat is well-known for speaking his mind about modern-day pro-wrestling and pro-wrestlers. Time and again, Ross has been critical of distinct elements of wrestling today, ranging from high-risk spots to in-ring psychology.

His comments about modern-day wrestling becoming a “trapeze act” caused a massive stir in 2020. It led to discomfort in the AEW locker room as some performers were reportedly unhappy with the legend's statement.

Speaking recently on Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Disco Inferno discussed JR's commentary approach during Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole's match at the recently concluded Double or Nothing.

"This guy [Jim Ross] has been neutered, okay? Because he has been given a product where there's not a lot of characters, the match are all bunch of boos and false finishes or one after the other. So, I think that maybe his character is kind of like this old-school guy kind of like burying the performances he has seen out there and to question what these guys are doing out there. That sounds more entertaining than what he has been doing," said Disco. [From 16.03 to 16.34]

Disco Inferno believes Jim Ross would've further elevated The Bloodline storyline

Good Ol' JR arguably has a wider fan base and credibility than any other commentator in history. From being the voice of the Attitude Era to the recently concluded AEW pay-per-views, Ross has been enhancing the entire viewing experience for millions of fans.

Speaking earlier on Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan praised JR's ability to emphasize emotion in story-telling. Disco, the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, opined that Ross would've depicted the highly over Bloodline storyline even better.

"I think JR would be doing fantastic work right now narrating the Bloodline stuff cause he knows how to how to emphasise emotion. But right now he’s basically he’s calling matches where the guys are doing a million things in there. It’s too fast for him," said Disco Inferno.

Jim Ross has become synonymous with All Elite Wrestling since the get-go. Millions of fans across the globe have been firmly behind him in his pursuit of making story-telling memorable.

