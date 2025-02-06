A return 270+ days in the making; new World Champion? - 5 surprises that could save AEW Grand Slam Australia 

AEW Grand Slam Australia is scheduled to take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland on February 15. Four matches have been announced for the show so far and fans are expecting all of them to deliver.

The matches announced for the upcoming TV special are as below:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita)

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - AEW Continental Championship match

Jay White and Cope vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) (with Marina Shafir) - Brisbane Brawl

Mariah May (c) vs. 'Timeless' Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship match

Unfortunately, for various reasons, Grand Slam Australia has received immense negative publicity in recent weeks. The Jacksonville-based company had to change venues to combat low ticket sales and this has turned them into a subject of mockery. However, if Tony Khan plays his cards right, the upcoming TV special can be a success.

Here are five surprises that could save AEW Grand Slam Australia:

#5. Max Caster becomes the new AEW TNT Champion by defeating Daniel Garcia

Following The Acclaimed's disbandment last month, Max Caster has become a solo competitor. He has been issuing open challenges lately. However, he hasn't been able to win a single match so far. At Grand Slam Australia, Tony Khan could book his first singles victory following his split with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn.

At the upcoming event, Caster could continue his open challenge, only this time to be answered by the TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia. This could be a title match, and to the fans' bewilderment, the Best Wrestler Alive could defeat the Red Death and become the new champion.

#4. Booking Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron?

Last week, Harley Cameron picked up the first singles win of her career. She has been trying to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title. However, the CEO does not consider the Australian as a worthy opponent.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan could book their match at Grand Slam 2025, giving Cameron some much-needed wrestling time. Additionally, it will give the 31-year-old a chance to wrestle in front of her own people.

#3. Christian Cage could cash in

Another simple and easy way Tony Khan could make the upcoming TV special in Australia worth remembering is by booking a Christian Cage cash-in. He could become the new AEW World Champion by defeating Jon Moxley in an impromptu match and nobody would complain.

#2. Jeff Jarret could smash a guitar on MJF

Tony Khan has not booked MJF for Grand Slam Australia yet, but The Salt of the Earth will probably travel to The Land Down Under. He has been feuding with veterans such as Dustin Rhodes and Jeff Jarrett and has been extremely disrespectful towards them.

At the upcoming event, if the Last Outlaw could smash a guitar on the former AEW World Champion's head, as he has famously done to several of his adversaries throughout his career. This will be a befitting reply to the 28-year-old's recent disdainful behavior.

#1. The return of Eddie Kingston?

One of the best ways to make Grand Slam Australia a memorable show is by booking the return of Eddie Kingston. He has been away for over 270 days and it is not known when the injured star will make a full recovery. However, fans would love to have a glimpse of him at the upcoming TV special.

