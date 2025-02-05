WWE veteran sends Jon Moxley urgent plea: “Do what is best for the company”

A certain WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that despite their best efforts, they cannot fathom where Jon Moxley is taking his current storyline. He urged him to make big changes to fix things.

Many have criticized Mox and AEW for the Death Riders storyline. It has been called repetitive and seemingly unfocused, which has seemingly caused it to lose appeal with the fans. Recently, during an interview with Renee Paquette, Moxley provided more clarity about his intentions as the world champion and discussed what he was setting out to do.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) expressed his confusion and dismay about The Death Riders. He mentioned that after the recent interview, they seemed less self-aware of their current situation, and he could not understand where this was headed.

Trending

"Are we supposed to just sit back and not care, if we don't care about The Death Riders?" Bully said. "I've been doing this for a long time, a lot longer than Jon Moxley, and I'll be da**ed if a f***ing CZW guy will ever be smarter than an ECW guy, and that's a shot. Somebody explain to me what's going on here."

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

He went of to mention how he did not like their approach, as they wanted the audience to wait for things to unfold. Bully urged Jon Moxley to scrap it all up and make a big change to fix things.

"All I know is if you tell me to shut up and enjoy the ride, I need the ride to make sense just once," Bully continued. "People want to love you, Jon Moxley. Stop doing what you want to do - do what is best for the company. Get rid of this, stick up for the company. You need a monster heel to go after, and that's the gospel." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Another former WWE Superstar thinks Jon Moxley is becoming deranged and paranoid

During the same podcast, Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) discussed The Death Riders' aforementioned interview with Renee Paquette. After hearing Mox's side, he felt that he had a plan that only he knew about.

Nemeth believed that he was going mad already, as he had all these plans in his head for him to stay as the world champion. He noted how this was proof of Mox becoming "deranged and paranoid," and something that he believed could be interesting as time goes on.

“There is some madness slowly appearing in front of our face, and I really feel like last night's words from Moxley were like giving you this 'I have this beautiful plan. It's 100 pages.' And it's just in his brain. 'I need to be champion for forever and I have to do whatever it takes. And if I have to have an army of me in white t-shirts behind me, I'll have it.' And I think he's slowly becoming deranged and paranoid. And it's really awesome and subtle. And it takes time, if we give it time,” Nemeth said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Seeing as he has now made his intentions known, it remains to be seen whether the storyline will now have a concrete direction. Jon Moxley is currently feuding with Cope (fka Adam Copeland), but only time will tell whether this could be the end of his title reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback