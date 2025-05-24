Absent AEW star to return after 6 months and cost Mercedes Mone her match at AEW DoN? Exploring the possibility

AEW star Mercedes Mone is currently in the prime of her career. She is the reigning TBS Champion and also holds the Undisputed British Women's Championship. Tony Khan has immense faith in her, and this is evident from her strong and consistent bookings.

Ad

Mone will lock horns with Jamie Hayter in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. This match will take place at Double or Nothing, and the winner will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2025. Both competitors have an equal chance of going to Texas. However, Tony Khan might have planned an unexpected ending for the tournament.

Ad

Trending

At Double or Nothing 2025, AEW star Kamille could finally return to the promotion. The 32-year-old was once the CEO's bodyguard, but eventually, their alliance ended. She has not appeared in any of the company's programs in six months. Interestingly, the upcoming pay-per-view might be the right time to bring her back.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Kamille could cost Mone her match. This could then result in a rivalry between the two women. Tony Khan must utilise the former NWA World Women's Champion because she is a potential star. Her time in All Elite Wrestling has been underwhelming so far, and the room for growth is immense.

Ad

AEW star Jamie Hayter says she has more at stake at Double or Nothing

Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone is one of the most anticipated bouts of Double or Nothing.

The 30-year-old recently had a conversation with Cameron Hawkins of Yahoo! Sports' Uncrowned. During this interaction, Hayter stated that she believed she had more at stake than Mone.

Ad

"I'm not going to lie. I think I have more at stake than Mercedes does. I haven't really done anything [since I came back]," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell who wins the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will most likely lock horns with 'Timeless' Toni Storm at All In 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More