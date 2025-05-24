Mercedes Mone to form a union with unexpected name at AEW Double or Nothing? Exploring the chances!

Mercedes Mone is aiming to become the next AEW Women's World Champion and, to that end, is looking to win the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup. If the former multi-time WWE Women's Champion prevails in the tournament finals at Double or Nothing 2025, she could potentially find herself on a collision course with Toni Storm afterwards. To improve her chances of taking down The Timeless Superstar, Mercedes could ally with an unexpected name from the locker room.

The finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will be contested this Sunday at Double or Nothing, where Mercedes Mone will battle Jamie Hayter. The winner of the bout will advance to All In: Texas and battle for the AEW Women's World Title. Although Hayter is resolved to win the cup and proceed to recapture the belt in July, Mone could continue her winning streak in AEW by defeating Jamie at the upcoming pay-per-view.

If she wins, Mercedes would be poised to take on either Toni Storm or Mina Shirakawa for the title, depending on which of the two leaves their imminent championship match at Double or Nothing victorious. If The Illustrious One walks out of Arizona still in possession of her belt, Mone will have the unenviable task of unseating Storm at the Globe Life Field Stadium. To maximize her chances against Toni, The CEO could strike up a partnership with an AEW star who shares history with Storm: Mariah May.

The Glamour has been missing since failing to dethrone Storm, her mentor-turned-arch-nemesis, at AEW Revolution 2025. Although she has been linked to rumors of a potential WWE move, Mariah may resume hostilities with The Timeless Superstar if she continues her tenure in All Elite Wrestling. To that end, she could join forces with Mercedes Mone and help her take Storm down at All In: Texas.

Mercedes Mone on her upcoming AEW matches

Mercedes Mone will be taking on Jamie Hayter for the very first time this weekend at Double or Nothing 2025. If she wins, she could be looking at a Women's World Title match against Toni Storm at this year's All In. Speaking with Justin Barrasso during a recent interview, the erstwhile Sasha Banks addressed the upcoming Women's Owen Cup final and potentially squaring off with Storm at All In.

“I’ve never wrestled Jamie; I’m so excited. First Athena, now Jamie—the Owen Cup is going to be one of the best tournaments in the world, and I’ve never got to wrestle Toni Storm before, except for a little three-way. Wrestling Toni Storm, that’s a match I’ve been waiting to wrestle for a very, very long time,” she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Mercedes can become "Four Belts Mone" once again after losing the NJPW Strong Women's Title earlier this month.

