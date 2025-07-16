Adam Cole and 3 other AEW stars who are currently out due to serious injuries

AEW star Adam Cole returned from his leg injury last year and has since been having a good run. After his feud with MJF ended, he moved on and challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship. After winning the TNT Title, things were looking quite good for him. He was even scheduled to defend his title at All In: Texas against Kyle Fletcher.
However, it was revealed before the show that he was injured and not medically cleared to compete. Cole even relinquished the title at the show. Later, it was reported that Cole was dealing with concussion issues, and the decision to sideline him was made hours before the show. Cole now joins a list of AEW stars who are currently sidelined with injuries. In this article, we will take a look at three more AEW stars who are currently out due to serious injuries.
#3. Buddy Matthews
Things were looking good for Buddy Matthews as he was on the verge of a singles push. He even challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. However, he injured his ankle during his entrance. Despite this, he was able to finish the match. Following this injury, he went on a holiday trip with Rhea Ripley.
He was spotted on crutches during photos the couple posted from their well-deserved vacations. However, Matthews has not been seen on TV since, and there is no word on when he'll return.
#2. Eddie Kingston has been sidelined from AEW for a very long time
Eddie Kingston was having the singles run of his life in 2023 as he held the AEW Continental, ROH World, and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship simultaneously. After losing two of those three titles, Kingston defended his NJPW STRONG Openweight Title against Gabe Kidd in a No Rope Last Man Standing Match at NJPW STRONG Resurgence last year. During the match, Kingston suffered a serious injury. Despite being able to complete the bout, it was later revealed that he had suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.
He has been out of action since then. However, he has made significant progress in his recovery. The Mad King has been hard at work training with fitness coach Cezar Bononi. He even provided a recent update that he is fine and training hard for his return, but he needed to take care of some business before making an in-ring return.
#1. Orange Cassidy
Orange Cassidy was a workhorse for AEW during his time as International Champion. He defended the title several times. Cassidy has been trying to get back into the International Title picture since losing it.
He even competed in an International Title Elimination match against Mark Davis, Ricochet, and Mike Bailey on the March 19 episode of Dynamite. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn pec during the match and has been sidelined. It is still unknown when he will be back in the squared circle again.
It will be interesting to see when these stars return from their respective injuries.
