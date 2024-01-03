Adam Cole to recruit former WWE Diva in his faction on Dynamite this week? Looking at the possibility 

Adam Cole was recently revealed to be the man in the Devil's mask. He had also enlisted a number of his friends to be his henchmen to make MJF suffer. Could he add a certain former WWE Diva to his faction?

The former Diva in question is Maria Kanellis. She is a current member of The Kingdom alongside her real-life husband, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven. Adam Cole brought in the duo, along with his close friend Roderick Strong, to be part of his new faction. Even Wardlow, who hated MJF with a burning passion, joined the faction.

Adam Cole and his henchmen may address the fans following their actions against MJF this week. Cole was the man who brought The Salt of the Earth pain, suffering, and humiliation over the past few months, and fans want to hear his thoughts. He could also address the arrival of his new faction, along with Maria Kanellis, who could serve as their manager.

Maria has experience working with the other members of the faction, and she naturally works as a heel, so this would be a perfect fit for a female presence in the group.

Maria Kanellis recently teased joining Adam Cole's new faction

Following the occurrences during the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View, many people have expressed their reactions to the shocking reveal of the Devil's identity.

Maria Kanellis had an interesting post, as she shared a throwback image of The Kingdom featuring herself, her real-life husband Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Adam Cole. They all previously worked with each other in the Ring of Honor, and now that they were all with AEW, this reunion could happen.

With the fact now being confirmed that Adam Cole had joined forces with his old friends and Wardlow, this could be Kanellis' chance to team up with them as well.

It will be interesting to see if Maria Kanellis would be the only female presence in the group, as another candidate could be Britt Baker. She has worked together with her real-life boyfriend, Adam Cole, before, as the two stars teamed up once when they feuded with The Outcasts and the Jericho Appreciation Society last year.

