Real identity of Adam Cole’s (aka The Devil) henchmen revealed; Wardlow and 3 more stars form new ally

After months of speculation, Adam Cole has unveiled himself as the Devil, and the identity of his henchmen was finally revealed at the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View as well.

Following MJF's defeat against Samoa Joe in the show's main event, Adam Cole entered into the ring and tried to console his friend. Later on, the masked men surrounded the ring and attacked Cole and MJF.

The lights suddenly went out and Cole revealed himself as the Devil. The four henchmen who were behind the masks this whole time were Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.

Expand Tweet

After many fans identified all four henchmen during their appearances, the masked men debunked these accusations earlier. Strong was proclaiming that MJF was the Devil, while Wardlow outright said that he was not the Devil and that he was not even scheduled to be on the pay-per-view.

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship after he locked in the Coquina Clutch on MJF, thus ending The Salt of the Earth's historic title reign of 407 days.

The fans are wondering what will be the next chapter in the Devil's saga after the identity of the mystery man was disclosed.

Moreover, the Worlds End Pay-Per-View was a good way to end what has been a decent year for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think revealing Adam Cole as the Devil was a good move? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.