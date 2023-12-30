35-year-old AEW star claims he is not The Devil ahead of Worlds End

An AEW star who has been a top suspect of being under the mask recently claimed that he was not the Devil. The star in question is Wardlow.

The former TNT Champion has targeted MJF for months. This narrative made the fans think that he could be the Devil. At one instance, he was suspected to be one of the Devil's henchmen.

Recently, Wardlow posted an Instagram story where he clarified that he was neither the Devil nor the henchmen. The 35-year-old star also said that he was currently in London enjoying his vacation.

"Not the devil. Not a goon. On vacation, will be watching worlds end from London. So stop asking @aew," Wardlow shared.

Check out a screengrab of Wardlow's Instagram story below:

Wardlow's Instagram story.

Jim Cornette thinks AEW star Warldow is the Devil

Since the Devil arrived in AEW, fans have been speculating and making up different theories on who the Devil might be. One of the theories suggested that the 35-year-old Wardlow could be under the Devil's mask.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette said that among all the fan theories, the one he was convinced of was Wardlow being the Devil, as it makes more sense.

"I've said it the previous time we discussed it. Wardlow makes sense and it was Wardlow at least, in the ring, the last time they held him [MJF] down... The boots! Not only did he have mask hair, but also he had the exact same boots on when he came out to have his match, as the guy did who was holding the bat. But that just means they said 'Hey Wardlow, put this outfit on.' It doesn't have to be him, but it would probably make more sense," Jim Cornette said.

Wardlow is not scheduled to appear on AEW's inaugural Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

Do you think Wardlow will make a surprise appearance as the Devil or one of his henchmen at the show? Let us know in the comments section below.