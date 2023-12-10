Did a 35-year-old AEW star accidentally unveil himself as one of AEW's masked attackers? Fan theory hints at possibility

AEW's top storyline currently revolves around a masked figure who calls himself 'The Devil.' The masked persona, along with his henchmen, has been attacking various superstars, but their main target has been MJF. However, wrestling fans believe a top AEW star is involved with the masked faction.

The star in question is none other than former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, who has a history with MJF and used to be his bodyguard. The former TNT Champion recently returned to the company after months of absence and set his sights on MJF's AEW World Title.

However, fans believe that Wardlow could be behind one of the masks in The Devil's group as they found similarities in the wrestling boots of Wardlow and one of the henchmen.

The similarities between Wardlow and The Devil's henchmen's boots

Billy Gunn teases AEW return after a month of absence

WWE veteran Billy Gunn recently teased his return to AEW programming after a month of absence.

Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed were ambushed backstage by The Devil's henchmen on the November 8, 2023 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the A2TheK podcast, Billy Gunn revealed that he hopes to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion as he, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens are healed now. The veteran also sent a message to The Devil and his allies and stated that he would ruin their lives.

"I would hope so. I’ve never been taken out this long. I think there is some stuff going on. I think we’ll be back, we should be back, everyone is healed up and everybody is good. They have the tournament going on right now so I don’t want to get our coming back lost in that shuffle. I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives. That’s our plan," said Billy Gunn.

Gunn further revealed that he and The Acclaimed have team meetings very frequently:

"Me and the kids have a funny thing, we have team meetings all the time. Max finally got an iPhone so we can all FaceTime each other. We still see each other and have our team meetings of what to do. Hopefully, we’ll be back soon." [H/T Fightful]

Who do you think is behind the mask of The Devil? Let us know in the comments below.