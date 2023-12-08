Female AEW star says she's "ready" to face Wardlow

An AEW star recently revealed that she's ready to take on former TNT Champion Wardlow.

The star in question is none other than the first-ever All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion, Riho who was one of the first wrestlers to sign with the company in 2019. Riho made her debut at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View event in May 2019.

Riho took to Instagram to share a screenshot from the selection menu of the AEW: Fight Forever video game in which Riho is set to take on Mr. Mayhem in a singles match.

Riho sent the following message to Wardlow on the story:

"I'm ready"

Riho became the inaugural Women's World Champion after defeating Nyla Rose in a match on October 2, 2019, and went on to hold the title for 133 days.

AEW star Wardlow sends a message to QT Marshall

Former TNT Champion Wardlow recently sent a heartfelt message to QT Marshall who will soon be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It was recently announced that QT Marshall will be departing from All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2023. The veteran has been with the company since 2019 and has helped the company backstage as well as on Television.

The former TNT Champion took to social media to thank QT Marshall who was one of the people behind getting Wardlow a job in All Elite Wrestling.

"Thank you @QTMarshall he’s a big reason I was ever hired to AEW. He did things for me that most wouldn’t and treated me like a friend when I was a complete stranger. Also, legit one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen. Most importantly, always kept it real with me. Rare human." tweeted @RealWardlow.

