Saraya gets called out for a first-time-ever match in AEW against a former world champion

A former AEW Women's World Champion has expressed her desire on social media to take on Saraya (fka Paige) on the All Elite roster for a first-time-ever match, as the two have never crossed paths.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, the current women's world champion, Toni Storm, squared off against Skye Blue in a decent back-and-forth encounter. In the end, Storm picked up the win, and as she was celebrating, she got interrupted by a former champion. The former women's world champion, Riho, made her surprising return.

The first-ever AEW women's world champion, Riho, made her return on TV after over eight months of absence. She also took Storm out with a dropkick, and it was a potential tease for a future feud between the two. Meanwhile, the Japanese star is up for more matches upon her return as well.

Riho recently ran an "Ask me anything" session for her fans on her Instagram Story. A fan asked, "Who would you like to face on the current roster that you haven't faced yet?" The Japanese star named the former WWE Divas and AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige).

Riho shed light on her first AEW women's world title win

Riho had the honor of becoming the first-ever All Elite women's world champion at the Double or Nothing 2019 PPV. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda last year, Riho recalled the incredible victory:

"Yes, it was the biggest crowd that I have performed for. However, all of the wrestlers were from Japan so thankfully, it was the same style that I’m used to, that I’m comfortable with. The only difference is that I was performing in front of 20000 people. That gave me the feeling that everything I’ve done until now was for something. That it accomplished something." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Riho upon her return and when fans can see her in the ring with the likes of Saraya and Toni Storm.

