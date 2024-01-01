Female former WWE Superstar shares an interesting picture after The Devil’s reveal at AEW Worlds End

The wife of one of The Devil's henchmen teased joining an AEW faction. The star in question is Mike Bennett's wife Maria Kanellis.

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis is one of the top women in pro wrestling, and she made a name for herself in the Stamford-based promotion. She has been a part of many factions throughout her career. The 41-year-old worked for the company from 2017 to 2020. Following her release, she returned to ROH and Impact before making her All Elite Wrestling debut on the October 14, 2022, episode of Rampage.

Recently, Kanellis took to Twitter and posted an old photo alongside The Devil Adam Cole and The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, potentially teasing her joining the new faction.

Check out the photo below:

At the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, Adam Cole was unveiled as the Devil, while the henchmen were Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Wardlow, and Roderick Strong.

AEW star Adam Cole attacked MJF after being revealed as the Devil

MJF lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe in the main event of Worlds End. After the loss, Adam Cole came out in the ring to console Maxwell.

Subsequently, the Devil's henchmen made their way to the ring and attacked the duo. Suddenly, the lights went out and came back to reveal Adam Cole as the Devil.

Further, The Salt of the Earth was brutally attacked by The Devil's henchmen. Later, it was revealed that MJF would possibly be out of action for some time as he was suffering from multiple injuries.

Fans are wondering who would be the first challenger of the newly crowned AEW World Champion. On the post-media conference of the pay-per-view, Joe discussed facing "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and many more opponents.

